Suspect in S.C. cop shooting has law enforcement background

Gregory Wayne Maxwell, 50, is charged with six counts of attempted murder after the shooting of Cpl. Lucas Watts in Oconee County in November.
By Amanda Shaw and Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, officials released more information on the background of the suspect accused of shooting sheriff’s Cpl. Lucas Watts in the head during a chase in November, including his ties to law enforcement.

Gregory Wayne Maxwell, 50, is charged with six counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, failure to stop for blue lights, operating an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license in his possession and reckless driving.

Investigators said Maxwell fired on law enforcement with a rifle and a 9 mm pistol during a pursuit on Nov. 16. One of the bullets passed through the windshield of Watts’ patrol car.

After nearly a month at Greenville Memorial Hospital, Watts was transported to a rehabilitation facility last week to continue his recovery.

Watts has a wife and a newborn son. A fund set up for his medical bills has raised more than $195,000. Click here for more information.

Here is what we know about Maxwell’s history:

HE SERVED IN THE ARMY

Maxwell’s defense attorney, John Abdalla, confirmed at Maxwell’s bond hearing that he is a military veteran.

Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said Maxwell served in the U.S. Army from 1992 to 1994.

HE IS A FORMER CORRECTIONS OFFICER

Maxwell worked for the Michigan Department of Corrections from 1997 to 2000.

He also worked for the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office in Ann Arbor, Michigan from 2000 to 2005 as a corrections officer.

HE STUDIED CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Maxwell’s defense attorney said Maxwell went to college for criminal justice.

Maxwell was never a sworn police officer.

HE IS WANTED IN MICHIGAN

Maxwell has outstanding warrants in Michigan for failure to appear in court and filing a false or fraudulent financial statement. Both charges were entered earlier in the year.

According to court records, Maxwell was also charged with failure to obey a lawful order from a police officer in December 2022. The failure to appear charge appears to stem from court proceedings related to this charge.

