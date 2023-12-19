Submit Photos/Videos
South Carolina ranks in Top 10 for pedestrian deaths

By Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina is facing a serious problem with pedestrian safety: It’s among the 10 deadliest states for pedestrian fatalities.

Although Georgia didn’t make the study’s Top 10, there are problems on that side of the Savannah River, with pedestrian deaths doubling this year compared to 2022.

South Carolina ranked fourth for the deadliest state in the nation for pedestrians according to a recent 2023 report from Insurance Comparison.

The data is pulled from the U.S. census and national highway traffic.

It states South Carolina’s pedestrian death rate is 64.6% higher than the national pedestrian death rate and 101% higher than the national median.

Safety advocates in the Palmetto State say some solutions include making sure right turns aren’t allowed on red, making crosswalks visible and having lights that give pedestrians a head start before the driver gets a green light.

Meanwhile across the Savannah River, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, 19 pedestrians have died in 2023. Last year, that number was eight.

And data shows 60% of pedestrian deaths in Richmond County happen in one ZIP code: 30906.

