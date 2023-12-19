Submit Photos/Videos
Sen. Wicker Provides Update on Border Security Negotiations

By Stetson Miller
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A major national security supplemental funding package remains in limbo in Congress.

For weeks, lawmakers have been considering the $106 billion request from the White House that includes aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. Republicans have been insisting that the aid be coupled with stepped up border security policies but lawmakers have been unable to come to an agreement.

Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker said on Monday afternoon that he is hoping for the Senate to work out an agreement in principal on this supplemental funding bill this week but says it likely will not pass until after the new year.

Wicker said some progress has been made on the national security supplemental bill in recent days but said there is still more work to do. He thinks she Senate could get close to a drafted agreement later this week so that they might be able to get it passed quickly in the new year.

“It’s just not going to get done before New Year’s. But the main thing is for us to negotiate in good faith to acknowledge that that border security needs to be in this national security supplemental and get get an agreement drafted so we can vote on it as soon after the first of the year as possible,” said Sen. Wicker.

Senate Majority Leader and Democrat Chuck Schumer also said important progress was made but acknowledges that both sides have to make concessions.

“We all know this is extremely difficult work, among the most difficult things we’ve done in recent memory. Everyone knows that something should be done to fix our broken immigration system, but we can’t do so by compromising our values. Finding the middle ground is exceptionally hard, and both sides must accept that they will have to make concessions,” said Sen. Schumer.

