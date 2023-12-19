Local groups shut down after trying to feed, clothe homeless

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the season of giving, and a lot of groups work to give back to the homeless in the area.

Recently, the city has been pushing good Samaritans to avoid directly donating to the homeless and steering those resources to groups like the Salvation Army to help with the big picture of homelessness.

One man says those efforts are going too far.

He recently traveled back to his hometown of Augusta from Macon to help feed people and provide them with warm blankets when he was stopped by law enforcement.

Being in need is something he’s dealt with himself.

“I had went through a situation where I was like sleeping in my truck, you know, and I got back to where I want to be in life,” said Donald Jones.

That’s why he chose to give back with his own money at the parking lot under the Calhoun Bridge.

“We wanted to show them that you never know what your situation will be, but you’re still a human being. You’re still somebody and somebody cares about you and still loves you,” said Jones.

He says the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office told him he didn’t have permission to be there, even though it’s a public area.

According to the incident report, it wasn’t just him.

Three other groups were told to break down and leave the parking lot because they didn’t have permission to be there and weren’t “Servsafe” certified. It’s one of more than 10 requirements for nonprofit food service in Georgia.

The incident report also says the deputy emailed the groups a copy of “how to serve the homeless” made by the homeless task force.

Despite it all, Jones says he won’t let it discourage him from helping those in need.

