The Grinch: Dogs pose with the ‘mean one’ ahead of Christmas

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Why should all of the holiday festivities be saved for people?

At least that’s what The Animal House in Augusta thinks.

This week they are offering a fun activity that allows both you and your pet to get into the Christmas spirit.

“One of our supervisors came up with a great idea of what if we did photos with the Grinch because everybody else always does photos with Santa. So we thought, yeah, sure, why not? It’d be really cute,” said manager Kayleigh Bertrand.

The Animal House will take pictures of your dog with the Grinch for $5 this week. Every month they have a different activity for their dogs to enjoy, but this week it’s open to everyone.

“Not every dog is exposed to this kind of stuff, which is also kind of part of the activities is to expose the dogs to new things, build their confidence, give them kind of more of a well-rounded approach to life,” said Bertrand. “Making sure they feel comfortable and safe. You know, Aiden may have the mask on at first and then take it off. And then the dogs recognize him and it’s not so bad.”

It allows dogs to be open to new activities, while also making their owners smile.

“They’re excited to have a picture with their dog. Because you can always take your kids everywhere. But nobody ever lets you take your dog to take pictures. So it’s kind of cute. Because a lot of these people, their dog is their kids. So it’s kind of cute for them to have a picture for the holidays,” said Bertrand.

