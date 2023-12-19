Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

The Grinch: Dogs pose with the ‘mean one’ ahead of Christmas

By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Why should all of the holiday festivities be saved for people?

At least that’s what The Animal House in Augusta thinks.

This week they are offering a fun activity that allows both you and your pet to get into the Christmas spirit.

“One of our supervisors came up with a great idea of what if we did photos with the Grinch because everybody else always does photos with Santa. So we thought, yeah, sure, why not? It’d be really cute,” said manager Kayleigh Bertrand.

MORE | To local children’s delight, Santa flies into Augusta airport

The Animal House will take pictures of your dog with the Grinch for $5 this week. Every month they have a different activity for their dogs to enjoy, but this week it’s open to everyone.

“Not every dog is exposed to this kind of stuff, which is also kind of part of the activities is to expose the dogs to new things, build their confidence, give them kind of more of a well-rounded approach to life,” said Bertrand. “Making sure they feel comfortable and safe. You know, Aiden may have the mask on at first and then take it off. And then the dogs recognize him and it’s not so bad.”

It allows dogs to be open to new activities, while also making their owners smile.

“They’re excited to have a picture with their dog. Because you can always take your kids everywhere. But nobody ever lets you take your dog to take pictures. So it’s kind of cute. Because a lot of these people, their dog is their kids. So it’s kind of cute for them to have a picture for the holidays,” said Bertrand.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Brassell
Columbia County deputy fired after arrest in Savannah
Georgia state flag
Ga. state employees, school workers getting $1,000 bonus
I-20 Savannah River Improvement Project
At last, Interstate 20 work enters final stages at state line
Panhandling
Cops shoo away volunteers trying to help Augusta’s homeless
Jamilla Smith
Missing mom’s loved ones hope she won’t be ‘another statistic’

Latest News

South Carolina Chief Justice Jean Toal speaks during a court proceeding in which arguments...
Retired S.C. chief justice to oversee Murdaugh request for new trial
Could RSV or flu spoil your Christmas in the CSRA?
A new billboard for the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s “Highways or Dieways”...
S.C. aims to keep highway deaths low during holidays
Salvation Army’s Operation Angel Tree program
Angel Tree donations grant community wishes ahead of holiday
What the Tech: Gadgets that are perfect to throw in a gym bag