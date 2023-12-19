Grant Me Hope | Isaiah would like a family with a brother, sister

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to 10-year-old Isaiah.

He loves fantasy movies and playing “Roblox” and “Fortnite” and of course “Minecraft.”

“It’s endless with no ads. Build whatever you want. Basically like ‘Slither’ all over again, except for no snakes. You could just build,” he said.

As far as eating, “my favorite food is okra,” he said. “It’s bussin’.”

His favorite subject in school is reading.

“I get straight. A’s, do math, do homework in general,” he said. “Mostly I just do it at school, leave it at my desk and do it in the morning.”

He loves going outside to play.

“I would love to live in a house in the woods,” he said. “Normally I just start off climbing some trees and then I’ll find some ropes somewhere. And then build a tree house somewhere.”

When he grows up, he’d like to be in the military.

“I just like fighting for what I can believe in,” he said.

He’d also love to have a brother and sister.

“If I could just have my little room that says ‘Isaiah’ on the outside ... I would love that,” he said. “I just have my own little room.”

To inquire about Isaiah, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia.