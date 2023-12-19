Ga., S.C. and other states win $700M settlement with Google

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina are among the U.S. states behind a $700 million settlement from Google over allegations it had been stifling competition against its Android app store.

Although Google struck the deal with state attorneys general in September, the settlement’s terms weren’t revealed until late Monday.

The disclosure came a week after a federal court jury rebuked Google for deploying anticompetitive tactics in its Play Store for Android apps.

“I believe in a free market where competition is a good thing. But when companies start acting like monopolies and hurt South Carolinians in the process, they need to be held accountable,” South Carolina Attorney General Wilson said. “This settlement underscores our commitment to protecting our state and promoting competition in the free market.”

Google will pay $630 million in restitution, minus costs and fees, to consumers who made purchases on the Google Play Store between August 2016 and September 2023 and were harmed by Google’s anticompetitive practices.

Eligible consumers will receive at least $2, according to the settlement, and may get additional payments based on their spending on the Play store.

Google will pay the states an additional $70 million for their sovereign claims.

People eligible for restitution do not have to submit a claim – they will receive automatic payments through PayPal or Venmo, or they can elect to receive a check or transfer.

More details about that process will be forthcoming.

The agreement also requires Google to make its business practices more pro-competitive.

The attorneys general sued Google in 2021 alleging it unlawfully monopolized the market Android app distribution and in-app payment processing.

Specifically, the states claimed that Google signed anticompetitive contracts to prevent other app stores from being preloaded on Android devices, bought off key app developers who might have launched rival app stores and created technological barriers to deter consumers from directly downloading apps to their devices.

The settlement requires Google to:

Give all developers the ability to allow users to pay through in-app billing systems other than Google Play Billing for at least five years.

Allow developers to offer cheaper prices for their apps and in-app products for consumers who use alternative, non-Google billing systems for at least five years.

Permit developers to steer consumers toward alternative, non-Google billing systems by advertising cheaper prices within their apps themselves for at least five years.

Not enter contracts that require the Play Store to be the exclusive, pre-loaded app store on a device or home screen for at least five years.

Allow the installation of third-party apps on Android phones from outside the Google Play Store for at least seven years.

Revise and reduce the warnings that appear on an Android device if a user attempts to download a third-party app from outside the Google Play Store for at least five years.

Maintain Android system support for third-party app stores, including allowing automatic updates, for four years.

Not require developers to launch their app catalogs on the Play Store at the same time as they launch on other app stores for at least four years.

Submit compliance reports to an independent monitor.

The lawsuit was led by the attorneys general from North Carolina, Utah, Tennessee, New York, and California, and joined by the attorneys general of all remaining states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

A copy of the settlement is available HERE.

