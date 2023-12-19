AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -This year we started a new weather segment called “First Alert Weather Extra”. Every morning starting at 10:30 Meteorologists Mikel Hannah-Harding, myself, and morning anchor Nick Proto take a look at big weather events happening around the world.

To start the show we first check our forecast to see how accurate we were the day before and look at local conditions before we dive into the science behind the biggest weather stories across the world for the day. And to wrap it all up we end with viewer photos and phoebes forecast.

Be sure to join us live at 10:30 am on our station’s YouTube channel or our website.

Below are recordings of previous First Alert Weather Extras.

Each show is added to the playlist by 12:30 pm every weekday afternoon.

