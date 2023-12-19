Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Cold nights and mornings below freezing this week. Staying mostly dry through Christmas Eve.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will stay clear tonight, but winds will be steady between 5-10 mph as the front pushes through. Overnight lows should still get to near 30° by early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a chilly, but sunny day as high pressure builds into the region. Highs will remain well below average in the upper 40s. Winds will be calmer out of the north generally less than 10 mph.

High pressure over the region will bring prime radiational cooling conditions (clear skies and calm winds) Tuesday night into early Wednesday allowing temperatures to reach the low 20s by sunrise Wednesday. Protect your sensitive outdoor plants and pets! Mostly sunny skies stick around Wednesday with cool highs near 50.

Morning lows will be cold again in the mid-20s early Thursday. The winter solstice is Thursday marking the first astronomical day of winter. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures will be more seasonal Friday into the weekend with morning lows in the 30s the highs near 60. Not much rain in the forecast this week, but our next system could bring us some rain late Sunday into Christmas Day next Monday. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

