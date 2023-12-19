Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

FRIGID LOWS TONIGHT INTO EARLY WEDNESDAY. Staying mostly dry through Christmas Eve.
By Riley Hale
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Frigid temperatures expected overnight into early Wednesday. Temperatures will warm up to more seasonable levels Friday into the weekend. Not much rain in our forecast until Christmas Day.

High pressure over the region will bring prime radiational cooling conditions (clear skies and calm winds) tonight into early Wednesday allowing temperatures to reach the low 20s by sunrise Wednesday. Protect your sensitive outdoor plants and pets! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected Wednesday with cool highs near 50. Winds will be light out of the north less than 10 mph.

Morning lows will be cold again in the mid-20s early Thursday. The winter solstice is Thursday marking the first astronomical day of winter. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day with highs in the upper 50s. Winds will remain light out of the north.

Temperatures will be more seasonal Friday into the weekend with morning lows in the 30s and highs near 60. Not much rain in the forecast this week, but our next system could bring us some rain by Christmas Day next Monday. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

Frigid temperatures overnight getting as low as 19° in some spots.
Frigid temperatures overnight getting as low as 19° in some spots.(WRDW)

