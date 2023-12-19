Could RSV or flu spoil your Christmas in the CSRA?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re now less than one week away from Christmas.

While that means unwrapping gifts and family time for many people, it also means potential exposure to illnesses that tend to spike this time of year.

That can come from being in large crowds while doing some last-minute shopping, going to a Christmas party or simply just being with a large family.

Pediatricians’ offices and hospitals in the CSRA have been slammed over the past month with an array of patients suffering respiratory bugs like RTSV and the flu.

Experts say more children under age 4 are coming down with RSV and are being hospitalized because of it.

In Georgia and South Carolina, respiratory syncytial virus numbers seem to have peaked about a month ago, but they’re still drastically higher than during the summer months.

Flu is another story. The numbers have been climbing in both states, and South Carolina is one of two states that are at the upper level of “very high,” the highest level on the charts. The other state at the upper end of “very high” is Louisiana.

Georgia, meanwhile is three notches below that, at the upper end of the “high” rating. Still, that’s very elevated compared to states with “minimal” cases, like Minnesota and Oklahoma.

Most recent U.S. flu map. (CDC)

Doctors say your best protection is vaccination, even if it’s not perfect.

“Vaccination does not necessarily protect you. It’s not magic. It doesn’t necessarily keep the disease away, but if you get the disease, it allows your body to fight it off so much more effectively,” said Dr. Robert Oliverio at Roper St. Francis Healthcare in South Carolina.

He said these viruses also can be a risk for people of older age, but especially people with other medical conditions such as heart problems, diabetes, emphysema, lung problems, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

He said if you are worried about getting the diseases, you should avoid large gatherings because viral infections are normally transferred in the air through respiratory droplets.

