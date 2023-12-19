Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles, sister says

FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during...
FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during a special live event at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Celine Dion’s sister says the singer has lost control of her muscles as she continues to battle stiff person syndrome.

In 2022, Dion announced she had been diagnosed with the rare neurological condition, which causes spasms and muscle rigidity.

Earlier this year, the recording artist canceled all her “Courage World Tour” dates through 2024 due to the diagnosis.

Dion’s sister addressed the star’s current condition in an interview with French Canadian magazine 7 Jours last week.

Claudette Dion said her sister still hopes to get back on stage eventually but can’t control her muscles at the moment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Brassell
Columbia County deputy fired after arrest in Savannah
Georgia state flag
Ga. state employees, school workers getting $1,000 bonus
I-20 Savannah River Improvement Project
I-20 work enters final stages, but expect a lane closure today
Jamilla Smith
Missing mom’s loved ones hope she won’t be ‘another statistic’
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Troopers search for hit-and-run vehicle in Aiken County

Latest News

FILE - Old-growth Douglas fir trees stand along the Salmon River Trail, June 25, 2004, in Mt....
Biden administration moves to protect oldest trees as climate change brings more fires, pests
File - The Google sign is shown over an entrance to the company's new building in New York on...
Google to pay $700 million to US states, consumers in app store settlement
Swainsboro Police Department
22-year-old dead, 1 injured after Swainsboro shooting; suspect in custody
Augusta Tech
Augusta Tech provides students high-demand career opportunities with new programs