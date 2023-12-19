Can you help deputies find this missing Burke County man?

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Randy Lamar Rouse is 37 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 195 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.

He was reported missing from his home in the 1000 block of Gresham Road on Thursday.

He’s schizophrenic and off his medications, deputies said.

Anyone with information about him is urged to call 706-554-2133.

