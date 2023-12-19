Bond denied for man accused of shooting S.C. deputy in head

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The suspect accused of shooting Cpl. Lucas Watts in Oconee County in November appeared in bond court on Tuesday morning.

Gregory Wayne Maxwell, 50, is charged with six counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, failure to stop for blue lights, operating an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license in his possession and reckless driving.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Investigators said Maxwell fired on law enforcement with a rifle and a 9 mm pistol during a pursuit on Nov. 16. One of the bullets passed through the windshield of Watts’ patrol car, leaving the 27-year-old deputy fighting for his life.

The judge set bond at $1 million per count for five of the attempted murder charges. For the sixth charge, the attempted murder count from Watts being struck, the judge did not set bond for Maxwell. He will have to appear before a circuit court judge at a later date.

Gregory Maxwell is accused of shooting Cpl. Lucas Watts during a pursuit in Oconee County on Nov. 16. (Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office)

Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw called it a miracle that Watts survived the shooting. After the hearing, Crenshaw said he was pleased with the judge’s decision to deny bond.

Deputies returned fire during the chase, shooting Maxwell, who was airlifted to the hospital. He underwent surgery and was released shortly before Tuesday’s hearing. Maxwell appeared in a wheelchair at the hearing.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Maxwell appeared to have difficulty understanding the allegations against him. He shook his head when the judge asked if he understood the charges.

“Your honor, he’s not fully understanding,” Maxwell’s defense attorney said. “He seemed surprised by a lot of this.”

Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty. (Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office)

The attorney said Maxwell was shot multiple times including in the head and his physical condition has limited his ability to understand. Crenshaw said Maxwell also has an outstanding charge out of Michigan for failure to appear in court.

After nearly a month at Greenville Memorial Hospital, Watts was transported to a rehabilitation facility last week to continue his recovery.

Watts has a wife and a newborn son. A fund set up for his medical bills has raised more than $195,000. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.