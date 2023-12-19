Augusta Tech offers new programs for high-demand careers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Technical College announced three new programs aimed at providing students with cutting-edge skills and opportunities in high-demand fields.

The programs are each set to launch in the Spring 2024 semester.

Cyber crime specialist

In response to the expanding need for cyber forensics professionals, Augusta Tech is adopting the Cyber Crime Specialist certificate. This program offers training in Computer Forensics and Cyber Crime, allowing Criminal Justice professionals the opportunity to enhance their skills.

With high growth students can pursue a challenging and rewarding career with an average entry-level starting salary ranging from $31,000 to $53,000.

Junior web developer

The Junior Web Developer Technical Certificate of Credit opens doors for developers to innovate and create applications in the continuously growing field of web development.

With the demand for web developers projected to grow by 23% from 2021-2031, graduates can expect exciting career prospects with an hourly earning potential of $37.65.

Specialty printing

The Specialty Printing TCC offers designers and printers the opportunity to innovate and create new products in a thriving industry.

Graduates can explore diverse career paths with the average salary in embroidery shops reaching $90,775. This program equips students for flexibility, whether working for larger firms or establishing their own entrepreneurial ventures.

“We are pleased to offer these new programs in response to industry needs in our service area,” stated College Provost Dr. Melissa Frank-Alston. “I thank our program advisory boards, academic deans and college curriculum committee for their efforts in developing these three new programs.”

For more information on these programs and how to enroll, please visit augustatech.edu.

