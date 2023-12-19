Angel Tree donations grant community wishes ahead of holiday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are 500 low-income families and neighbors looking for hope, help, and holiday cheer this season.

As inflation rises, the Salvation Army’s Operation Angel Tree program is granting more wishes than ever.

It’s the Christmas miracle a lot of families prayed for.

On the inside of the Salvation Army Christmas workshop, carts are filling up to bring Christmas cheer to those in a line of cars.

In the line are families like Tatiyana’s, waiting on a Christmas miracle.

“They are helping others that really can’t do anything and helping the community really,” said Tatiyana.

A miracle she did not think she would be able to give to her three children this year. She said a miracle has been granted thanks to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

“They are helping me bless my kids with gifts that I can’t get for them and it’s a blessing,” she said.

The Christmas miracles are coming in the form of bikes, toys, scooters, and more that will bless the homes of more than 1,300 children this year.

Volunteers from Augusta University said it’s about strengthening the community.

“I really believe in the people in our community and this is just what we are supposed to do as human beings. We are to help our neighbors. This is making our community stronger. We’re just really, really blessed to be able to do this,” said volunteer Angel Lovett.

They’re helping provide hope when it feels so far away.

Major Jonathan Raymer with the Salvation Army said: “Christmas is all about Christ and God not leaving us abandoned and giving us hope. If I can be a part of sharing that hope with others, what else is there?”

The Salvation Army is seeing a need this year greater than ever before.

There are only five more days left in the Red Kettle Campaign with the bell ringers, and they say every donation counts, large or small.

