6 days until Christmas, Ga., S.C. pump prices just under $3

6 days until Christmas, Ga., S.C. drivers see under $3 pump prices
By Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Christmas just six days away, gas prices are just under three dollars in Georgia and South Carolina drivers, according to AAA.

AAA predicts more than 100 million people will drive to their Christmas and New Years destinations. And it’s already starting to look like it at highways and airports across the U.S., according to AAA.

On Tuesday, Richmond County’s pump prices were priced just under three dollars at $2.99 per gallon, whereas Columbia County’s price averaged $2.93. In Aiken-Edgefield counties, the average increased only by one cent over a week to $2.88, according to AAA.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says, “While the declines may soon come to an end as the price of oil has rebounded from recent lows, we could see a gentler 2024 at the pump for motorists. Gasoline could see its average fall below $3 this week while the price of diesel has just fallen below $4 for the first time since July also very welcome news for the economy as nearly all goods are impacted by the price of diesel.”

Georgia’s pump prices on Tuesday averaged $2.98 per gallon, four cents down from last week.

South Carolina’s average price stayed the same over the past week at $2.82 per gallon.

For the thirteenth week in a row the national average gas price dropped. Over the past week, the average decreased by six cents, according to AAA.

“All in all, the news continues to be good in terms of fuel prices as we enter into the closing innings of 2023. GasBuddy will be releasing full details on the year ahead in the coming weeks, giving motorists valuable insight on what to expect in 2024.”

