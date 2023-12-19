22-year-old dead, 1 injured after Swainsboro shooting; suspect in custody

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 22-year-old in Swainsboro on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting that happened where two people were injured on North Racetrack Street at 3:15 p.m., according to the Swainsboro Police Department officials.

One victim was later pronounced dead as a result of a gunshot wound after being transported to Emanuel Medical Center, officials say. As the patrol was securing the scene, detectives responded to the emergency room to check on the victim.

The another victim was flown to an Augusta hospital with injuries, officials say.

Additional officers that were responding to the scene of the shooting, were able to apprehend an individual following a foot pursuit, according to officials.

The victim has been identified as Aaron Sonny Pierce, 22, of Dublin, according to authorities.

The Swainsboro Police Department confirms the suspect has been identified as Tydreke Santele Jacobe Carlton, 18 of Swainsboro.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.