Under the Lights: Georgia’s Top 5 Plays of the Year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our local football teams provided us with many amazing moments this season.

We thought it would be a good idea to relive the best ones in the most exciting way possible.

It’s time for the Georgia Under the Lights top five Plays of the Year!

VOTERS’ CHOICE:

#1- Laney’s Carl Holmes turns the Gridiron into a Giant Slip and Slide:

In Laney’s first-round playoff game against Worth County, All-State Athlete Carl Holmes took a comeback route 75 yards for the touchdown. To get to the endzone, he was crossing defenders up left and right, sending the fans into a frenzy. With Holmes leading the way, the Wildcats went on to win 67-31.

#2 - Harlem’s Ethan Evangelista leads charge of Scramble Drill Touchdown:

In a thriller at home against Aquinas, it was fourth down, and Harlem Quarterback Ethan Evangelista was forced to escape the pocket. He used his mobility to work his way towards the sideline, and then threw the ball on a rope to the end zone, connecting with Wide Receiver Cayman Davis for the touchdown. That backyard football-style play helped the Bulldogs survive a close game against the Fighting Irish, 47-42.

#3 - Augusta Christian’s Devin Carter Mosses Two Defender for the Touchdown:

In their first game of the year on the road against Ridge Spring-Monetta, Augusta Christian was in the red zone, when Devin Carter caught a perfect pass from Wilson Donnelly, between two defenders for the touchdown. That play helped the Lions start the year with a win, 34-18.

#4 - Aquinas’s Jim Franklin does his best Josh Allen Impression:

While facing Greenbrier on the road, Aquinas Quarterback Jim Franklin drops back to pass, breaks multiple tackles, and then launches it deep downfield to Jack Rhodes, who jukes his defender and cruises into the endzone for the touchdown. The Fighting Irish went on to win, 20-12.

#5 - Swainsboro’s Demello Jones Stiff-Arms Defender and Scores at The Benz:

The Swainsboro Tigers were back in the Class 1A-D1 State Championship for the second year in a row, and their biggest star shined the brightest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia-commit Demello Jones caught a quick pass cutting back into the middle for the field, shook a defender out of his cleats, broke up the sideline, and then stiff-armed another defender, before running more than 50 yards for the touchdown. Jones had four touchdowns in that state title game.

