Troopers search for hit-and-run vehicle in Aiken County

CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a driver connected to a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian severely injured in Aiken County.

On Friday around 10:15 p.m., an unknown vehicle was traveling north on Cherokee Drive near Happyland Circle when the car hit a pedestrian and left the scene, troopers say.

Troopers say the make and model are currently unknown but could be a gray or silver KIA Sedan that has damage to the front passenger and is missing the passenger side mirror.

We’re still looking for information in a hit and run in Aiken County ! If you have any information please contact us . pic.twitter.com/TrWAFWYYh3 — Trooper Brittany SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) December 18, 2023

If you have any information, contact SCHP at 803-898-3243 or 1-800-768-1503. Callers can remain anonymous.

