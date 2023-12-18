Submit Photos/Videos
Troopers search for hit-and-run vehicle in Aiken County

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(SCHP)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a driver connected to a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian severely injured in Aiken County.

On Friday around 10:15 p.m., an unknown vehicle was traveling north on Cherokee Drive near Happyland Circle when the car hit a pedestrian and left the scene, troopers say.

Troopers say the make and model are currently unknown but could be a gray or silver KIA Sedan that has damage to the front passenger and is missing the passenger side mirror.

If you have any information, contact SCHP at 803-898-3243 or 1-800-768-1503. Callers can remain anonymous.

The victim died at the hospital.
