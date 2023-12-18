Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic

Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible contamination with pieces of clear, hard plastic.(USDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Agriculture is alerting consumers to a massive chicken recall.

Simmons Prepared Foods Incorporated is recalling more than 26,000 pounds of TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites.

The products may be contaminated with pieces of clear, hard plastic.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The items were produced on Oct. 3 and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The recall covers 15-ounce cartons of TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites Honey BBQ flavor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim died at the hospital.
Separate crashes claim 2 lives within 12 hours in Edgefield County
Judge Robert Reeves
Washington County judge faces 58 counts of misconduct
Sex trafficking
Bringing hope to victims of sex trafficking across the CSRA

Latest News

Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Love it or hate it, self-checkout is here to stay. But it’s going through a reckoning
Twin brothers killed after early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
24-year-old twin brothers slain in S.C. shooting
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Troopers search for hit-and-run vehicle in Aiken County
Cannabis
Ga. pharmacists deflated after feds block sales on cannabis products