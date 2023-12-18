Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Spend the holidays with an Aiken Co. shelter animal

Ridge and Santa
Ridge and Santa(FOTAS)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a chance for families to spend Christmas with shelter animals during Aiken County Animal Shelter’s Home for the Holidays event.

During the event, you can sign up foster a dog for a certain amount of time.

All volunteers need is your name, address and current pets to find a match.

You provide a loving home, and the shelter will provide everything else.

You can email them at info@FOTASAiken.org or call them at 803-642-1537.

Make sure to get pre-approved by Dec. 22.

Pick up happens this Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To learn more about the event, and the shelter head over to the website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim died at the hospital.
Separate crashes claim 2 lives within 12 hours in Edgefield County
Judge Robert Reeves
Washington County judge faces 58 counts of misconduct
Sex trafficking
Bringing hope to victims of sex trafficking across the CSRA

Latest News

Santa flies into Augusta Regional Airport on helicopter to gift children
To local children’s delight, Santa flies into Augusta airport
'Smiles on their faces': James Brown Arena hosts toy giveaway
‘Smiles on their faces’: James Brown Arena hosts toy giveaway
Kids enjoy holiday fun at Augusta South Family YMCA event
Kids enjoy holiday fun at Augusta South Family YMCA event
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Dec. 18
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Dec. 18