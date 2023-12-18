Spend the holidays with an Aiken Co. shelter animal

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a chance for families to spend Christmas with shelter animals during Aiken County Animal Shelter’s Home for the Holidays event.

During the event, you can sign up foster a dog for a certain amount of time.

All volunteers need is your name, address and current pets to find a match.

You provide a loving home, and the shelter will provide everything else.

You can email them at info@FOTASAiken.org or call them at 803-642-1537.

Make sure to get pre-approved by Dec. 22.

Pick up happens this Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To learn more about the event, and the shelter head over to the website.

