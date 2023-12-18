‘Smiles on their faces’: James Brown Arena hosts toy giveaway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People gathered at the James Brown Arena to pick up the gifts from the James Brown toy giveaway over the weekend.

Sponsored by Ameri-Group, the event was for parents who registered in person over the last two weeks.

Kids and families walked away with toys they otherwise may not have been able to buy themselves for Christmas.

One of the sponsors from Ameri-Group explained why they jumped at the chance to be a part of the yearly event.

Nardia Matthews, says, “Oh my gosh I love it. Do you see the smiles on their faces, I love seeing the smiles on their faces. And just knowing that on Christmas day they are going to open up a gift will make them happy with what they have. I love it I love it.”

It wasn’t just toys at the JBA, kids had the chance to enjoy a bouncy house while waiting for their presents.

