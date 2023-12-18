Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Second Fort Jackson drill sergeant found dead this month

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is investigating the death of a drill sergeant who was found dead in his vehicle Saturday.

Officials from Fort Jackson reported Staff Sgt. Zachary L. Melton, 30, a drill sergeant with the 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, was found by unit personnel after he failed to report for work.

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of Staff Sgt. Melton,” said Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commanding general. “Our thoughts are with his family and the soldiers of the Always Forward battalion during this very emotional time.”

Melton — who’s home of record is Huntsville, Ala. — was pronounced dead by the Directorate of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services personnel shortly after they arrived.

Officials said military chaplains and behavioral health personnel are being provided to support members of the unit, which graduated their last basic training cycle on Dec. 14 and is currently on a cycle break.

According to Fort Jackson, Melton’s Army career spanned more than ten years, with the last three years as a drill sergeant at the largest of the four basic combat training instillations in the Army.

“He had the Parachutist Badge, was an Equal Opportunity representative and completed the Marksmanship Master Trainer Course,” Fort Jackson said.

His awards and decorations include:

  • Army Commendation Medal with C device, Army Commendation Medal (3 times)
  • Army Achievement Medal (2 times)
  • National Defense Service Medal
  • Afghanistan Campaign Medal with campaign star
  • Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
  • Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon
  • Army Service Ribbon
  • North Atlantic Treaty Organization

Melton is the second Fort Jackson drill sergeant found dead this month.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, officials reported having found 34-year-old Allen M. Burtram, a drill sergeant with the 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment on post at Fort Jackson. Officials said Burtram was found by unit members after he failed to report for work.

Fort Jackson said there were no apparent signs of foul play in the death of Burtram.

“As a Fort Jackson community, we are mourning the tragic loss of two of our drill sergeants within the past few weeks,” Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commanding general, said. “While there are several ongoing investigations into the specifics of each of these deaths, we are taking very deliberate steps to ensure our resiliency resource offerings are adequate and responsive.”

Soldiers, veterans, and family members who need help can call the Military Crisis Line/Veterans Crisis Line at 988, chat at veteranscrisisline.net or text to 838255.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim died at the hospital.
Separate crashes claim 2 lives within 12 hours in Edgefield County
Judge Robert Reeves
Washington County judge faces 58 counts of misconduct
Georgia state flag
Ga. state employees, school workers getting $1,000 bonus
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Troopers search for hit-and-run vehicle in Aiken County

Latest News

From left: House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer and Rep. Rick...
Rep. Rick Allen, Chairman James Comer make statement, answers questions
Bamberg County Detention Center
Lawsuit goes to federal court in mentally ill inmate’s death
I-20 Savannah River Improvement Project
At last, I-20 bridge construction enters its final stages
This app, Reelgood, lets you see what’s available on those services all in one place.
What the Tech: Use this app if you have multiple streaming services
(Source: Gray TV)
Georgia brings more for Biden’s reelection efforts