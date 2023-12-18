S.C. lawmakers ponder state’s problem with prstate cancer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Men in South Carolina are likelier to be diagnosed with prostate cancer than the average American man.

According to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in South Carolina.

In fact, two of the four lawmakers on a new prostate cancer study committee here at the State House are survivors of the disease.

“It became abundantly clear to me in the weeks and months after my diagnosis that many men my age, older than me, younger than me, didn’t have a clue about getting checked for prostate cancer,” said state Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken.

Data from DHEC shows the prostate cancer screening rate among men 40 and older has gone down in the last decade – with nearly half of men being screened in 2014 – and just a third of them screened in 2020.

On a positive note – a recent report found the death rate of this disease in South Carolina dropped 50% in the past 25 years.

But disparities linger – with Black men over one-and-a-half times more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer than white men in South Carolina – and nearly two-and-a-half-times more likely to die from the disease.

A representative from DHEC told committee members that while the state health agency gets millions of dollars in the budget for prevention and awareness campaigns for other cancers – including breast, colorectal, and lung – no money goes toward these same efforts for prostate cancer.

Young asked a DHEC official: “Do you envision that DHEC could do something similar with prostate cancer if we were to develop a funding stream for that?”

“I think there’s a path forward there,” said Scott Jaillette, DHEC’s director of legislative affairs.

“From talking with the program folks, it’s really about education,” he said.

In addition to a few lawmakers, this committee also includes a number of doctors, researchers and patient advocates.

They plan to later develop recommendations for the General Assembly to consider.

