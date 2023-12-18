Submit Photos/Videos
To local children’s delight, Santa flies into Augusta airport

By Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Instead of a sled, Santa flew into the Augusta Regional Airport on a helicopter to give gifts to children on Saturday.

The partnership between the Richmond County Marshall Office and Augusta Regional helped 55 families and almost 150 separate children, receive gifts at the fly-in.

The kids were more than ready to receive the presents as you can see by the smiling faces.

Herbert Judon, airport executive director, says, “That’s what it’s all about the kids are having a great time. I think Santa feeds off all the energy.”

Darth Vader and other mascots joined Santa. The event also had a bounce house, food, and face painting for those who came out to the event.

