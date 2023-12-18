Rep. Rick Allen, Chairman James Comer make statement, answers questions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Monday, Rep. Rick W. Allen, R-Augusta, and House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer visited Augusta.

They met to offer an update on House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Last week, Republicans voted unanimously to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into the president citing his son’s legal troubles and foreign business dealings.

Republicans claim the White House has stonewalled their investigations.

“That’s what this investigation is about — is Joe Biden compromised because of the millions of dollars that his family received? So we passed impeachment inquiry because this administration continues to obstruct our investigation,” said Comer.

Democrats accuse Conservatives of playing politics to enact revenge on behalf of twice-impeached President Trump.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.