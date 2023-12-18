Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

One on One with Richard Rogers | Research at Phinizy Swamp

By Richard Rogers
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When you think of the Phinizy Swamp, you may think of a tourist attraction or great place to visit.

However, there’s quite a bit of research going on there.

Rachael Gonzalez is the research manager at the Phinizy Center for Water Sciences.

She’s our guest this morning to talk one on one with Richard Rogers.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim died at the hospital.
Separate crashes claim 2 lives within 12 hours in Edgefield County
Judge Robert Reeves
Washington County judge faces 58 counts of misconduct
Sex trafficking
Bringing hope to victims of sex trafficking across the CSRA

Latest News

Rachael Gonzalez, research manager at the Phinizy Center for Water Sciences
One on One with Richard Rogers | Research at Phinizy Swamp
Lights of the South, an annual holiday attraction, has open with more than 5 million lights...
Countdown to Christmas: Where to find holiday fun in the CSRA
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta
SRP Federal Credit Union, Boys & Girls Clubs build bikes for children
Nature-based play areas at Blanchard Park
Martinez Park Project opens nature-based play areas for kids