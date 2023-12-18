Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

New Ga. law covering out-of-network medical care taking effect in 2024

By Tim Darnell
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While most new Georgia laws passed in 2023 took effect July 1, a law protecting consumers when they seek out-of-network medical care becomes law Jan. 1, 2024.

The Consumer Access to Contracted Healthcare Act was introduced in the 2023 session of the General Assembly.

Senate Bill 20, introduced by state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick (R-Marietta), sets standards for network plans offered by insurers and makes sure everyone with insurance has access to primary and specialty care, mental health care, substance abuse treatment, pharmacies, and laboratories based on how close they are to consumers.

The CATCH Act’s original intent was to accomplish all of the above, but the bill was changed by the Senate insurance committee, which removed the consumer protections and didn’t add in standards to which insurance companies can be held accountable.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim died at the hospital.
Separate crashes claim 2 lives within 12 hours in Edgefield County
Judge Robert Reeves
Washington County judge faces 58 counts of misconduct
Sex trafficking
Bringing hope to victims of sex trafficking across the CSRA

Latest News

Twin brothers killed after early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
24-year-old twin brothers slain in S.C. shooting
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Troopers search for hit-and-run vehicle in Aiken County
Cannabis
Ga. pharmacists deflated after feds block sales on cannabis products
Georgia state flag
Kemp announces $1K bonus for Georgia state employees