New Ga. law covering out-of-network medical care taking effect in 2024

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While most new Georgia laws passed in 2023 took effect July 1, a law protecting consumers when they seek out-of-network medical care becomes law Jan. 1, 2024.

The Consumer Access to Contracted Healthcare Act was introduced in the 2023 session of the General Assembly.

Senate Bill 20, introduced by state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick (R-Marietta), sets standards for network plans offered by insurers and makes sure everyone with insurance has access to primary and specialty care, mental health care, substance abuse treatment, pharmacies, and laboratories based on how close they are to consumers.

The CATCH Act’s original intent was to accomplish all of the above, but the bill was changed by the Senate insurance committee, which removed the consumer protections and didn’t add in standards to which insurance companies can be held accountable.

