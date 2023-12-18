Lawsuit goes to federal court in mentally ill inmate’s death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of a pair of lawsuits is moving to federal court in the case of a mentally ill man who wasted away and died after spending five months in Barnwell County jail instead of being sent to a psychiatric hospital as ordered by a judge.

The lawsuit alleges Alan R. Thibodeau died because the jail failed to secure the needed medical attention and medications.

His family is pursuing two lawsuits: One against Bamberg County and licensed practical nurse Geri Gillespie, as well as a malpractice suit against Southern Health Partners, which provides health care services at the jail.

Gillespie requested the case against her be moved to U.S. District Court because attorneys alleged a Section 1983 cause of action against her, which allows her to move the case to federal court.

Section 1983, which is part of the Civil Rights Act of 1871, addresses “the deprivation of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured by the Constitution and laws” by any person acting “under color of any statute, ordinance, regulation, custom, or usage, of any State or Territory.”

Gillespie also filed a response where she denies all allegations she contributed to Thibodeau’s death.

The lawsuit by Thibodeau’s family alleges “grossly negligent” and reckless acts led to his death after he wasted away from 178 pounds to 101 pounds and spent much of his time “in an isolated cell where records indicate he spent the bulk of his time naked and covered in excrement,” according to the lawsuit.

He’d been found on Feb. 14, 2022, in a Bamberg County house, where he’d sought shelter from the cold after being reported missing in Virginia.

In April, the South Carolina Department of Mental Health ruled he was unable to stand trial on a burglary charge and was deemed to have untreated symptoms of mental illness.

He suffered from bipolar schizophrenia and was later diagnosed with diabetes and required insulin and metformin.

A judge ordered he be committed to the G. Werber Bryan Psychiatric Hospital.

Instead, he was held in Barnwell County jail.

During his time there, the lawsuit alleges:

“Despite multiple Court Orders referencing Mr. Thibodeau’s untreated, severe medical and mental health conditions, Mr. Thibodeau was administered zero mental health medications for his open and obvious mental health condition.”

“Further, despite Mr. Thibodeau’s diabetes diagnosis and history of having to control his diabetes with both insulin and metformin, Mr. Thibodeau was administered no medications during his time within the Bamberg County Detention Center despite his open and obvious need for such medications.”

He was subjected to unreasonable and excessive force with tasers and chemicals, causing his mental health to decline even more.

The lawsuit alleged Gillespie was “deliberately indifferent” to Thibodeau:

In knowingly, deliberately and consciously failing to secure the necessary treatment or medications for Thibodeau.

In “consciously failing to use even slight care and caution in safekeeping Mr. Thibodeau” and in failing to monitor him.

In failing to obtain adequate hydration and nutrition for Thibodeau while he was detained despite knowledge of the severity of his condition.

In failing to transfer and/or refer Thibodeau for emergency medical assistance at the appropriate time.

In failing to protect him from harm.

