Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Kids enjoy holiday fun at Augusta South Family YMCA event

By Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local kids and families got to enjoy Christmas Toy and Kids Day hosted by the Augusta South Family YMCA on Saturday.

There were games, and food trucks along with arts and crafts for the kids, while parents were able to shop in Santa’s workshop.

It was the first event of its kind between Elite Experience and the YMCA at the Tobacco Road location.

The district vice president spoke about the role of the event and awareness of the YMCA.

Tanesha Sharp, District VP of the YMCA, says, “Just to bring awareness to the community that we’re here so they can come out and enjoy the services we have and it provides something fun for the kids to do as we lead up to Christmas.”

She says a lot of families came through during the event and they hope to make it even bigger next year.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim died at the hospital.
Separate crashes claim 2 lives within 12 hours in Edgefield County
Judge Robert Reeves
Washington County judge faces 58 counts of misconduct
Sex trafficking
Bringing hope to victims of sex trafficking across the CSRA

Latest News

Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Dec. 18
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Dec. 18
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Dec. 18
Greater Augusta Arts Council unveils two new art sculptures downtown
Greater Augusta Arts Council unveils two new art sculptures downtown
The Earth Pantry
Augusta businesses offer cheaper, sustainable food in heavy food swamps