Kids enjoy holiday fun at Augusta South Family YMCA event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local kids and families got to enjoy Christmas Toy and Kids Day hosted by the Augusta South Family YMCA on Saturday.

There were games, and food trucks along with arts and crafts for the kids, while parents were able to shop in Santa’s workshop.

It was the first event of its kind between Elite Experience and the YMCA at the Tobacco Road location.

The district vice president spoke about the role of the event and awareness of the YMCA.

Tanesha Sharp, District VP of the YMCA, says, “Just to bring awareness to the community that we’re here so they can come out and enjoy the services we have and it provides something fun for the kids to do as we lead up to Christmas.”

She says a lot of families came through during the event and they hope to make it even bigger next year.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.