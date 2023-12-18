Kemp seeks hundreds of millions to boost school security in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday he would propose a permanent $104 million yearly allocation for school security going forward.

That’s enough to provide $45,000 to every Georgia public school

Lawmakers and Kemp have previously delivered multiple rounds of one-time school security grants totaling $184 million. The new plan would give each school $45,000 each year, allowing for ongoing spending. Kemp said schools could use that for whatever security purpose they believe is most pressing, but said it’s meant to underwrite a security officer for each school.

“This $45,000 number was really a number where if the schools want to hire school resource officer, this funding should be able to take care of that. That’s what it was designed for, really, so we could have a school resource officer in every school, if that’s what the locals want.”

Superintendents, though, have said a police-certified school resource officer costs substantially more, as much as $80,000 including benefits.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who supports Kemp’s plan, has also proposed paying teachers and school employees an additional $10,000 a year to become certified to carry a gun in school. Kemp declined to express an opinion on that plan, although House lawmakers have greeted it coolly.

Kemp can propose new spending because state tax collections are on track to run another multibillion dollar surplus despite signs that tax revenue is in slight decline. Georgia has already built up $11 billion in unallocated surplus, in addition to its legally-designated $5.4 billion rainy day account, that Kemp and lawmakers can spend as they like.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.