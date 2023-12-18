Kemp announces $1K bonus for Georgia state employees

ATLANTA, Ga. - Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday announced a $1,000 bonus for state employees, including teachers and school support staff, to keep them working in Georgia.

In a statement before his comments on the Capitol steps, the governor’s office announced the “state employee retention pay supplement of $1,000 for each of the roughly 112,000 state employees and 196,000 educators and school support staff across the state.”

Kemp also announced $45,000 in school safety funding for every public school in Georgia “to use on personal or infrastructure improvements that strengthen campus security.”

State employees are scheduled to get the one-time payment in their last paychecks in December.

“Throughout the pandemic, a summer of unrest, and the unprecedented challenges of the last several years, our state employees have worked hard, taken on additional challenges, remained committed to serving their fellow Georgians, and become more streamlined so we can remain the best state for opportunity,” Kemp said. “This retention pay supplement will arrive during the holiday season, and it’s part of my administration’s way of showing our appreciation for all that they do.”

Kemp’s amended Fiscal Year 2024 budget submitted to the General Assembly in January will include approximately $330 million for these one-time pay supplements, including $202 million for K-12 teachers and school support staff. The budget will also include more than $100 million to provide ongoing annual funding for local K-12 schools for school security and safety.

“This additional investment in school safety will benefit every part of the state,” Kemp said.

