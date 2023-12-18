Here’s an update on construction in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From gutters to sidewalks and curbs, several zones in downtown Augusta started getting a major facelift this year on 5th, 6th, 13th, and Greene streets.

The multi-million dollar project started around May with work impacting traffic business and more in the area, but there’s even more in store for 2024.

It’s giving construction workers a bad rap for people driving through downtown.

Many businesses say they rely on the people who live and work downtown, so their traffic is mostly foot traffic.

“They spend their money here, support us, so we don’t have much of an issue whatsoever with them,” says the Store Manager of Groucho’s Deli, Katlyn Kelly.

They’re nestled on the corner of Broad and 8th streets, hearing noise every day but say the progress hasn’t kept people away.

“Our regular customers started to slow down just a little bit, but realized it’s not going away yet so I’m still going to make the attempt to come eat where they would normally eat during the week,” said Kelly.

It’s a good thing too, with work on Broad Street just serving as a preview.

The current work on Broad Street is Georgia Power’s. The city’s own renovation is expected to start at the beginning of next year.

The most notable work starts on 15th Street and building a new plaza around the James Brown Statue.

5th and 6th Streets are working ahead of schedule, and expected to finish half a year early in mid-2025, but 13th Street is seeing delays with canal work and will finish sometime in 2027.

Greene Street is still on track but has heavy work that will shut down some blocks for a few days soon.

All work is necessary growing pains for future bike lanes and a shinier downtown.

Assistant Director of Traffic and Engineering, John Ussery, said: “Just be patient with us as we go through this process but continue to come downtown. We should have most of everything cleaned up and passable by the time the 24′ Masters gets here.”

All of the projects have a three-year timeline, so the finish line is between mid-2025 through 2027 for everything to be completed.

