Greater Augusta Arts Council unveils two new art sculptures downtown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greater Augusta Arts Council unveiled two new sculptures over the weekend in downtown Augusta.

Funded by the Georgia Rehabilitation Institute, they were working on getting the sculptures up while being worried about the weather on Sunday.

Artist Ashley Gray was installing her 15-foot-tall ceramic sculpture called “Pillars of the Golden Blocks” in the Twiggs Circle roundabout, as a tribute to Augusta’s black medical community.

While duo Colleen and Wesley Stewart worked to install their painted metal sculpture “Iris” at the Iris Garden Club pocket park, at the corner of 5th Street and Reynolds Street.

