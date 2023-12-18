Ga. pharmacists deflated after feds block sales on cannabis products

ATLANTA, Ga. - Georgia pharmacies are coming to grips with the federal government’s decision to block sales of medical marijuana products, even though the state passed a law allowing it.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Nov. 27 warned pharmacies that dispensing medical marijuana violates federal law.

The Georgia Board of Pharmacy had already begun accepting applications to dispense the products, and licenses have been issued to 23 Georgia independent pharmacies.

The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, which oversees Georgia’s fledgling medical marijuana industry, said it can’t override the federal directive, even though pharmacies are allowed to dispense the products under state law.

Andrew Turnage, the commission’s executive director, said the state would love to see pharmacists be allowed to continue providing consultations for medical cannabis products as they do with other medication.

In a memo to pharmacies, the DEA said none of them can lawfully possess, handle or dispense marijuana or related products containing more than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol — the psychoactive chemical known as THC that gives users a high.

Georgia lets patients with medical needs buy medical marijuana products with up to 5% THC. Marijuana sold for recreational use typically has a higher level.

The DEA said it considers products derived from the cannabis plant with a THC content above 0.3% to be marijuana, making it illegal under federal drug law.

Georgia has allowed patients with certain illnesses and physician approval to possess and consume low-THC medical cannabis products since 2015. But until April, there was no legal way for them to buy the product in Georgia.

The DEA’s move disappoints pharmacists like Ira Katz at Little Five Points Pharmacy in Atlanta.

He recently applied to have his store licensed to sell medical cannabis oil to those with a prescription and registry card, but the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration sent a letter to Katz and other pharmacists saying it’s against federal law.

“I’m very, very disappointed with it,” Katz said.

“We always felt, we as pharmacists, that this is a drug and it should be kept in pharmacy. It should be regulated by pharmacy, so we are very disappointed that the DEA is choosing to keep it out of pharmacy, where it really belongs,” Katz said.

Up until now, patients have only been able to get the low-THC oil from dispensaries around the state.

“They’re not licensed with the DEA, the dispensaries. We are,” Katz said.

Katz said it’s a setback for families in need of cannabis oil for urgent medical reasons.

Todd Heydel agrees. He works for a nonprofit called Peachtree Norml, which supports the use of THC for medical purposes.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s very frustrating. We have children that are sick that need medicine and need safe, legal access, and in Georgia it seems like every time we take a step forward, there’s pushback,” Heydel said.

“Patients are going to come into a pharmacy because they trust us. They understand we are the drug experts. What better place to get your medical cannabis than from a drug expert in a pharmacy?” Katz said.

Nationwide, 24 states have legalized marijuana for recreational use, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Plus 23 allow some form of medical cannabis.

The recent DEA notice was published online by the group Smart Approaches to Marijuana, which generally opposes marijuana legalization.

Those who oppose rapid legalization of marijuana said the DEA’s stance will protect consumers and allow time for more research.

Michael Mumper, the executive director of the nonprofit Georgians for Responsible Marijuana Policy, said consumers trust that drugs dispensed from pharmacies are fully tested, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and federally legal. Mumper said that’s not the case with medical marijuana.

But the federal stance could change if a recent proposal to loosen restrictions on marijuana goes through. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in August proposed taking marijuana off the banned list of Schedule I substances and reclassifying it as a lower-risk Schedule III drug.

