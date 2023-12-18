Family doubles reward in Aiken County missing mom’s case

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of an Aiken County missing woman has increased the reward to $10,000 for information about her case.

Last week, Jamilla Smith’s family had offered $5,000, but her father held a news conference Monday where he said the reward had been increased.

He also said the family is requesting that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division get involved. Intervention by SLED would generally come at the request of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, which has been handling the case so far.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says it’s following up on every lead to find out what happened to “Millie” Smith, who’s been missing since Dec. 5.

Daniel Harmon was arrested and charged with kidnapping her, but she hasn’t been found.

Jamilla Smith's family is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the missing Aiken County mom. (Contributed)

“We have received tips from the community and ask them to continue to assist us in this very active ongoing investigation,” sheriff’s Capt. Eric Abdullah said.

Noting that Harmon goes by the nickname Pikachu, the sheriff’s spokesman asked anyone to call if they’ve had contact with him or Smith since Dec. 2.

“We’re specifically looking for times if they had any contact with him, between the time they were reported missing to the time we took him into custody,” said Abdullah.

It’s been nine days since Jamilla Smith vanished from her driveway off Old Jackson Highway.

While it isn’t a crime to go missing, investigators said this case is different.

“As this case progressed, we started picking up on those key elements that told us that there’s something else that’s going on with this case,” said Abdullah.

Deputies wouldn’t confirm what those key elements are, but we know the last time Jamilla was heard from was a panicked 911 call, running from her ex.

Smith’s last known location was her house in the 400 block of Old Jackson Highway on the night of Dec. 2. She called 911 and said she was running from a man she described as her ex. The phone went dead but not before a male voice is heard yelling at her to get in the car, followed by a horn blaring.

Smith had been with Harmon earlier that day, driving to Columbia. She was in contact with her family during the drive, telling them she’d argued with Harmon.

By Monday night, authorities had issued a missing-person alert about Smith, saying she was thought to be with Harmon in a black Charger.

Deputies say they can’t solve the case without help from the community.

“We have been following up on numerous tips and leads consistently throughout this week, past weekend and last week. Any little piece of information that anybody can provide us they even if they think it is insignificant, it could be extremely important to us and trying to find her,” Abdullah said.

Harmon was arrested after the Charger was seen at a home in North Augusta in the 400 block of Carpenterville Road. Deputies converged on the home, bringing in the SWAT team as a precaution, and Harmon was taken into custody after a tense hour.

But Smith wasn’t at the house.

Harmon was initially arrested on a warrant for domestic abuse, but a kidnapping charge was soon added.

He was denied bond in a hearing Thursday. Smith’s family members had traveled to Aiken County from across the country, and they were at the hearing, fighting back tears.

“I would want the court to deny bond. It’s hard every day,” said her father.

Harmon, dressed in red, both hands and feet in shackles, couldn’t sit still as Smith’s father spoke.

“It’s hard every day. I see you, but I do not see my daughter,” he said.

Over the weekend, the family put up the reward money in a case that has them heartbroken.

“I’m telling you man, I just need to see my baby. That’s all I am asking for,” said her father.

The family has expressed hopes for a communitywide search for Smith. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said yes to that, but it also hasn’t said no.

“Every step of this investigation is dictated by the progress of the case,” Abdullah said. “At this point, our priority is locating Jamillia and we are not ruling out using a search with the support of the community.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Smith is urged to call 803-648-6811. Tipsters can also send a message at www.aikencountysheriff.net.

