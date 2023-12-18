Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Dry but very chilly for the week ahead.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Breezy conditions will continue Sunday night through Monday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40s by Monday morning with winds shifting to the west at 12 to 17 with 20 to 25 mph gusts.

Sunshine returns Monday with seasonably cool temperatures in the upper 50s and gusty winds from the west at 11 to 16 mph with gusts around 20 mph.

An arctic cold front will pass through Monday night bringing a shot of cold air that will last through Thursday, then we can expect dry conditions and a gradual warming trend Friday through next weekend.

Low temperatures will be in the middle to upper 20s on Tuesday, lower 20s on Wednesday, and middle 20s on Thursday. Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday, lower 50s Wednesday and middle 50s Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim died at the hospital.
Separate crashes claim 2 lives within 12 hours in Edgefield County
Judge Robert Reeves
Washington County judge faces 58 counts of misconduct
Sex trafficking
Bringing hope to victims of sex trafficking across the CSRA

Latest News

Dry and sunny start to the week 12/17 Forecast
CSRA
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton
A rainy, windy, and brisk day Sunday. Dry but very chilly for the week ahead.
12/17/2023 Sunday AM Weather Update
First Alert Issued for Sunday- 12/16 forecast