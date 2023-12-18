Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Cold nights and mornings below freezing this week. Staying mostly dry through Christmas Eve.
By Riley Hale
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An arctic cold front will push through this evening into tonight ushering in very cold air to the region through Thursday. Skies will stay clear tonight, but winds will be steady between 5-10 mph as the front pushes through. Overnight lows should still get to near 30° by early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a chilly, but sunny day as high pressure builds into the region. Highs will remain well below average in the upper 40s. Winds will be calmer out of the north generally less than 10 mph.

High pressure over the region will bring prime radiational cooling conditions (clear skies and calm winds) Tuesday night into early Wednesday allowing temperatures to reach the low 20s by sunrise Wednesday. Protect your sensitive outdoor plants and pets! Mostly sunny skies stick around Wednesday with cool highs near 50.

Morning lows will be cold again in the mid-20s early Thursday. The winter solstice is Thursday marking the first astronomical day of winter. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures will be more seasonal Friday into the weekend with morning lows in the 30s the highs near 60. Not much rain in the forecast this week, but our next system could bring us some rain late Sunday into Christmas Day next Monday. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

Morning lows will be below freezing the rest of the workweek.
Morning lows will be below freezing the rest of the workweek.(WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim died at the hospital.
Separate crashes claim 2 lives within 12 hours in Edgefield County
Judge Robert Reeves
Washington County judge faces 58 counts of misconduct
Sex trafficking
Bringing hope to victims of sex trafficking across the CSRA

Latest News

Afternoon Planner
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Dry and sunny start to the week 12/17 Forecast
CSRA
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton
A rainy, windy, and brisk day Sunday. Dry but very chilly for the week ahead.
12/17/2023 Sunday AM Weather Update