Columbia County deputy fired after arrest in Savannah

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s job with the agency was terminated after a domestic violence incident over the weekend in Savannah.

David Brassell, 33, and his wife were visiting Savannah and walking back to their hotel when they got into an argument early Sunday, according to an incident report from the Savannah Police Department.

His wife described him to police as intoxicated, according to the report.

After they got back to the hotel on Drayton Street, the altercation turned physical, according to the police report.

He prevented her from calling 911, pushed her and threw a phone, according to the report.

His wife declined to be treated by emergency medical crews and had no visible injuries, according to police.

He was charged with one count of simple battery and one count of obstructing a person making a 911 call, according to police, and booked into Chatham County jail.

He was with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for eight years and most recently worked in the patrol division, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.