Broad Axe owner competes in USA Pro-Am Championships

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Last month the World Axe Throwing League and World Knife Throwing League played host to the first USA Pro-Am Championships.

Sunday night the finals were featured on ESPN2. If you caught it, you may have seen a familiar face. Broad Axe Throwing owner Vincent Ingallinera was one of over 250 throwers at the Pro-Am.

It took over four days, competing against athletes from across the U.S. Canada, and Great Britain. He worked his way through a bracket of 70 people to get to the finals.

In the semis, Ingallinera beat out Matthew Colavecchia, he then competed against his friend, thrower Erik Rimblas for the title.

It came down to one last throw, Rimblas took it by one point.

“It was don’t be a choke artist. It was going through my head. But, you know, one of the things that I remember telling myself when I stepped to the line is ‘you know how to throw an axe, just throw the axe’, it came down to what’s called kill shots. It’s these blue dots on the top of the board, they’re worth eight points. And it’s an all or nothing sort of thing. So either get eight points or zero, and came down to kill shots in the last two throws. And we were just we were just both thrown really well at that time.”

He is the first in the CSRA to reach the feat in the sport.

The U.S. Pro-Am Championship gives Ingallinera a bid to the World Championships. He’s already headed there with his duels partner Dylan, they call themselves Team Villain: Vinnie and Dylan.

In April, He’ll compete in singles, hatchet and duels.

