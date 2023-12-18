Augusta businesses offer cheaper, sustainable food in heavy food swamps

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For some, it can be a bit of a hike to get essential groceries, making the goal to offer sustainable groceries within walking distance downtown.

For the Medical District, that’s Augusta Locally Grown, but Downtown recently gained another resource on Broad Street.

“I realized Augusta is the perfect place because there’s no grocery here. You either have to go over the river or go to Evans, but a lot of people don’t even have cars to their Uber into groceries, or just don’t have access period with their schedules. So being in Augusta and being downtown gives us the ability to reach those people,” said Alexia Gonzalez, owner of the Earth Pantry.

It’s another way to access groceries if you live downtown.

“I’d say we’re middle of the road grocery on 90% of the items we have, there are some things that cost a little more, if I get them locally, sometimes it’s more because that small batch, but I want to make sure that we’re supporting the local farmers in the local community. And then some of our body and cleaning supplies, most of it’s actually cheaper,” Gonzalez said.

The Earth Pantry offers local, healthy items using refillable containers.

Just down the road, Augusta Locally Grown offers classes and a farmers market that is also online year-round.

“Our local farmers and our network will come and they’re selling their produce. And then we double-snap for those folks that have SNAP benefits. So therefore say we carry milk from a local dairy that milk is normally around a little more than $5 a gallon. And so that would be half off for someone who has SNAP benefits. So we also have meats and produce and other items,” said Diane Kerekanich, Development Director of Augusta Locally Grown.

Trying to better the community with healthier options, one step at a time.

“Whenever you can buy whole foods or foods directly from the farmer, most of the time, that’s going to be a little more affordable than say buying processed foods coming from a package or you know, especially some of that better quality foods can feel like it’s costing a little more however, it usually goes further when you buy quality,” said Kerekanich.

Anyone can go to Augusta Locally Grown or The Earth Pantry to shop and enjoy their services.

