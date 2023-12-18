24-year-old twin brothers slain in S.C. shooting

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Four people have been shot and two killed after a weekend shooting in Jasper County

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Baba Bar in River Walk Business Park off Okatie Highway around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said one person died at the scene and another after being taken to the hospital.

The Jasper County coroner says the two people killed were twin brothers, 24-year-old Tranquan and Trajaan Fripp, of Beaufort County.

Several hours after officials say the shooting took place, investigators were still processing the crime scene.

People who work near where the shooting say they’re frustrated by gun violence happening so close to their businesses.

The shooting is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

