Local store donates 3,000 toys to organizations that give back

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Toy donations are taking place for kids and families still in need of gifts this holiday season.

Another company, The Christmas Store in North Augusta, is stepping in to help make sure more families can have something to give their child.

The need is higher for toy donations this year and Christmas is just around the corner and non-profits are encouraging businesses to have drop-off locations or collect toys.

With a little more than a week until Christmas, The Christmas Store decided to give back by donating 3000 toys to 3 organizations that give around Christmas time.

“Things are higher this year, food insecurities are higher. We have more grandparents and grandmothers raising grandchildren, on minimum incomes with limited resources. And so from that perspective, the need is there and is higher because if the resources are not there, we’re trying to fill in the gap for that,” said Louvenia Mathews, director of The Christmas Store.

The Bin Store, as well as the community, are helping fill that gap but The Christmas Store says there are still 49 kids that still need their wishes granted.

“This is really going to help us reach the goals that we need to reach now,” Matthews said.

The donated toys are helping the Christmas Store, Toys for Tots, and Walking Tall Ministries.

“We love being a part of the community. But we want to be in the community. And this is how we’re doing it with things like this, contributing to our church, contributing to the ministries around the church and to the needy in the community,” said Jennifer Prendamano, owner of The Bin Store.

And with their help, thousands of toys are now ready to be picked up this week.

“I think that this particular Christmas, there are a lot of people that are in need. And the need has been greater recently, as we’ve watched, you know, people struggling more, needing more. And so it’s just really warming to my heart to see people wanting to give back and meet those needs,” said Stephen Cutchins, Pastor at First Baptist Church of North Augusta.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.