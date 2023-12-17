Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Ga. teacher accused of threatening kid in dispute over Israeli flag

Flag of Israel
Flag of Israel(Pexels | WCJB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — A middle school teacher in Georgia was arrested after witnesses told a sheriff’s investigator he threatened to cut off the head of a student who objected to an Israeli flag in his classroom.

Benjamin Reese, a teacher at Warner Robins Middle School, was taken into custody on Dec. 8 on charges of making terroristic threats and cruelty to children, according to Houston County jail records. He was released on bond two days later.

MORE | Israel faces new truce calls as killing of captives adds to concern

A message to his school email address was not immediately returned. Calls to possible phone listings for Reese, 51, were also not immediately returned or went unanswered. Houston County District Attorney William Kendall said Reese had requested a public defender, but no attorney was listed for him.

The student told a sheriff’s investigator she went into Reese’s classroom on Dec. 7 after spotting the flag and told him she found it offensive because Israelis were killing Palestinians. According to the student, Reese said he was Jewish, got angry and accused her of being antisemitic.

Witnesses, including staff, said they heard Reese use expletives and yell that he should cut off the student’s head.

In a statement, Houston County School District spokeswoman Jennifer Jones said Reese had not returned to the middle school since Dec. 7.

His bond conditions require him to stay away from the school and the student he is accused of threatening, Kendall said.

The district attorney added that he plans to seek an indictment from a grand jury next month.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Edgefield County.
Person killed in single-vehicle accident in Edgefield County
Judge Robert Reeves
Washington County judge faces 58 counts of misconduct
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2 people die in separate Edgefield County crashes
Traffic accident at Rushton and Wrights Mill roads in Aiken County onm Dec. 14, 2023.
Names released for couple killed in Aiken County school bus crash
Sex trafficking
Bringing hope to victims of sex trafficking across the CSRA

Latest News

A new book helps fathers style their daughter's hair.
Book by Ga. author teaches dads how to style daughters’ hair
Friends of Refugees
Ga. nonprofit works to help U.S. newcomers thrive, not just survive
Rudy Giuliani
$148M verdict adds to Giuliani’s woes as he awaits Ga. trial
Sex trafficking
Bringing hope to victims of sex trafficking across the CSRA