Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

Dry but very chilly for the week ahead.
By Emily Acton
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The rain ends Sunday evening with skies clearing overnight. Breezy conditions will continue Sunday night through Monday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40s by Monday morning with winds shifting to the west at 12 to 17 with 20 to 25 mph gusts.

Sunshine returns Monday with seasonably cool temperatures in the upper 50s and gusty winds from the west at 11 to 16 mph with gusts around 20 mph.

An arctic cold front will pass through Monday night bringing a shot of cold air that will last through Thursday, then we can expect dry conditions and a gradual warming trend Friday through next weekend.

Low temperatures will be in the middle to upper 20s on Tuesday, lower 20s on Wednesday, and middle 20s on Thursday. Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday, lower 50s Wednesday and middle 50s Thursday.

