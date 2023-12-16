What is your favorite Under the Lights Play of the Year?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High School Football season is in the books, and after a wild year filled with great action on the gridiron, you have the power to decide the Under the Lights Play of the Year.

VOTERS’ CHOICE:

The winner will be announced on Tuesday at 11 p.m.

The finalists for both Georgia and South Carolina are listed below.

GEORGIA:

Laney’s Carl Holmes turns the gridiron into a giant slip and slide:

In Laney’s first-round playoff game against Worth County, All-State Athlete Carl Holmes took a comeback route 75 yards for the touchdown. In order to get to the endzone, he was crossing defenders up left and right, sending the fans into a frenzy. With Holmes leading the way, the Wildcats went on to win 67-31.

Aquinas’s Jim Franklin does his best Josh Allen impression:

While facing Greenbrier on the road, Aquinas Quarterback Jim Franklin drops back to pass, breaks multiple tackles, and then launches it deep downfield to Jack Rhodes, who jukes his defender and cruises into the endzone for the touchdown. The Fighting Irish went on to win, 20-12.

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Midland Valley blocks kick, defeats North Augusta, completes perfect regular season:

The Region Title showdown between Midland Valley and North Augusta came down to the wire. Yellow Jackets Kicker Jack Stevens lined up for what would be the game-winning field goal with time expiring, but the Mustangs defense blocked the kick, to win the game! Midland Valley defeated North Augusta 49-48, beating the Jackets for the first time in 25 years.

Strom Thurmond’s Braylon Staley makes touchdown catch with his fingertips:

In their playoff against Keenan, Strom Thurmond Wide Receiver and University of Tennessee signee Braylon Staley burned his defender off the line of scrimmage to break wide open. He then made an incredible touchdown catch with his fingertips, on the deep ball by Quan Edmond. The Rebels scored a season-high 53-points in that victory.

News 12 Sports Director Dan Booth will be revealing the Under the Lights Top Five Plays of the Season from Georgia on Monday and South Carolina on Tuesday. Both countdowns will take place during the 6 p.m. newscasts.

