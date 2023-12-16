Separate crashes claim 2 lives within 12 hours in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County roads claimed two lives in separate crashes within 12 hours of each other over the weekend.

The latest crash happened just after 10 a.m. Saturday and involved two motorcycles and a pickup at South Carolina Highway and North Martintown Road, according to Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Officials say two BMW motorcycles were traveling east on S.C. 283, while a Chevrolet pickup was traveling on the same road in the opposite direction. The motorcycles crashed into the pickup as it made a left turn onto Martintown Road.

One of the motorcyclists died, the other was taken to a nearby hospital and the driver of the pickup truck was not injured, according to authorities.

The name of dead motorcyclist wasn’t released.

Late Friday night, the first accident left one person dead after a single-vehicle crash, authorities say.

Sheriff Jody Rowland says deputies responded to the accident on Woodlawn Road near the southern tip of Edgefield County right before midnight Friday.

He says the car involved was fully engulfed in flames.

The only person in the car was burned beyond recognition so the identity of the person is pending.

The Edgefield County crashes were the latest in a deadly week for CSRA roads. Earlier in the week:

