Person killed in single-vehicle accident in Edgefield County

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Deadly car crash under investigation.(MGN)
By Ashley Campbell
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Edgefield County, late Friday night.

Sheriff Jody Rowland says deputies responded to the accident on Woodlawn Road near the southern tip of Edgefield County right before midnight, Friday, December 16.

He says the car involved was fully engulfed in flames.

The only person in the car was burned beyond recognition so the identity of the person is pending.

We will bring you more information as we learn more about this case.

