Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our next rain maker shows up Saturday night into Sunday with an area of low pressure moving out of the Gulf of Mexico. A FIRST ALERT has been issued for Sunday in anticipation of heavy rain and gusty winds from this system.

Saturday still looks mostly dry (a few light showers can’t be ruled out) for the CSRA with cloudy skies and highs near 60° once again. An area of low pressure will track out of the Gulf of Mexico and through Georgia-Carolina late Saturday into Sunday bringing high rain chances to the region. Rain should start in the southern CSRA first late in the day Saturday with rain coverage spreading north across the CSRA Saturday night into early Sunday.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected Sunday morning through the afternoon. Rain totals of at least 1″ to 2″ are expected for most of the CSRA with 3″ possible in some locations. This could lead to minor flooding issues for flood prone areas. It will also be breezy Sunday with wind gusts 30-40 mph possible. The combination of heavy rain and wind is why we have issued a FIRST ALERT for minor impacts during the day. A power outage or two can’t be ruled out, but widespread outages are not expected.

Rain will clear out by early Monday morning next week. Sunny and cool conditions expected with highs in the upper 50s next Monday. Temperatures will drop several degrees below normal next Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Mornings will also be on the cold side with lows below freezing - potentially in the low to mid-20 by Wednesday morning. Be sure to keep it here for updates!

Cloudy Saturday with rain moving in late. FIRST ALERT issued Sunday for heavy rain and wind impacts.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.